Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir IPL spat: Twitter reacts with hilarious memes as former teammates lock horns on field

Following the most recent altercation between the Delhi Boys, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, some of the funniest memes were posted on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 08:32 PM IST

Arguments between RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG's coach Guatam Gambhir were the IPL 2023 match's main attraction for cricket fans on Monday. The internet is buzzing about the verbal altercation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir following Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

On Monday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, RCB overpowered LSG by 18 runs. Gambhir and Kohli have clashed before, so this is not their first incident. The two were seen arguing in 2013 while RCB and KKR were playing.

Social media exploded in a memefest shortly after the footage of the most recent brawl between two top cricketers went viral. Social media was used by supporters of Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challenger Banglore to express their outrage.

While some people joked that the altercation resembled a typical gully cricket situation, others thought about what could have heated Kohli and Gambhir enough for them to clash in front of a crowded stadium. Following the most recent altercation between the Delhi Boys, some of the funniest memes were posted on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
