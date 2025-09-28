Virat Kohli breaks the internet! His recent post with wife Anushka Sharma gets 5000000 million likes in just two hours due to...

Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: 5 timeless melodies that earned her the title 'Nightingale of India'
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria cautions Men in Blue, says 'Kohli’s era, India’s fielding...'
GATE 2026 registration ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, know how to apply and list of documents required
Ahead of Bihar elections, BJP announces 45-member election campaign committee, check full list here
Nepal script history in Sharjah, topple Test playing nation by 19 runs in T20I
Neetu Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday post for son Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima shares unseen photo family photo: 'To rockstar...'
Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: A look at couple's dreamy love story, from studio friends to soulmates
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...
Vijay Rally Stampede: Death toll climbs to 39 at Karur TVK rally, CM MK Stalin orders judicial probe
Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic
VIRAL
On a random Saturday, Virat Kohli decided to upload a photo with wife Anushka Sharma, unknowing that the photo is going to break the Internet. Yes, Virat Kohli's recent image on Instagram have broken records by garnering over 5 million likes in just two hours.
On a random Saturday, Virat Kohli decided to upload a photo with wife Anushka Sharma, unknowing that the photo is going to break the Internet. Yes, Virat Kohli's recent image on Instagram have broken records by garnering over 5 million likes in just two hours. Anushka and Virat are the mot popular celebrity couple in India, both having massive fanfollowing. Fans were delighted to see a 'personal' glimpse of cricketer's life after so long. It was back in June, when he posted a throwback picture with his father on Father's day.
Virat Kohli posted the photo, with a caption "Been a minute", where he was resting his cheek on Anushka's forehead while both smile at the camera. In the photo, Virat is wearing long blue coat with glasses, while Anushka adorned a grey trench coat. He posted the image with a calm song 'I'm Easy Like Like Sunday Morning', by Jessie Hock.
As of now the image have over 7.8 million likes, 266 K comments, and 82.K reshares. Virat Kohli has over 273 million followers on Instagram, which is the highest among any Indian celebrity.
Anushka and Virat married in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. Their second child, son Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.
One user said, 'virushka forever'. Another said, 'King Kohli'. Third user said, 'Miss you virat bhai and anushka bhabhi, king kholi ap hmesha hmare dil me rahoge lifetime.'