Virat Kohli breaks the internet! His recent post with wife Anushka Sharma gets 2000000 million likes in just two hours due to...

VIRAL
On a random Saturday, Virat Kohli decided to upload a photo with wife Anushka Sharma, unknowing that the photo is going to break the Internet. Yes, Virat Kohli's recent image on Instagram have broken records by garnering over 5 million likes in just two hours. Anushka and Virat are the mot popular celebrity couple in India, both having massive fanfollowing. Fans were delighted to see a 'personal' glimpse of cricketer's life after so long. It was back in June, when he posted a throwback picture with his father on Father's day.
Virat Kohli posted the photo, with a caption "Been a minute", where he was resting his cheek on Anushka's forehead while both smile at the camera. In the photo, Virat is wearing long blue coat with glasses, while Anushka adorned a grey trench coat. He posted the image with a calm song 'I'm Easy Like Like Sunday Morning', by Jessie Hock.
As of now the image have over 7,8 million likes, 266 K comments, and 82.K reshares. Virat Kohli has over 273 million followers on Instagram, which is the highest among any Indian celebrity.
Anushka and Virat married in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. Their second child, son Akaay, was born on February 15, 2024.
One user said, 'virushka forever'. Another said, 'King Kohli'. Third user said, 'Miss you virat bhai and anushka bhabhi, king kholi ap hmesha hmare dil me rahoge lifetime.'