In today's world, people are increasingly aware of their health and are making efforts to adopt healthier lifestyles. Many sports figures and celebrities have begun to drink a special type of water to enhance their well-being. Notably, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, known for his commitment to fitness, is a regular consumer of this water.



Evian Natural Spring Water is recognised as one of the purest natural spring waters available. Sourced from Evian Les Bains, one of Europe's largest lakes, this water is often referred to as "black water" and is associated with numerous health benefits.



Benefits of Black Water



Hydration Support

Boosts Immunity

Enhances Skin Quality

Aids in Weight Loss

Helps Reduce Depression

Virat Kohli imports his bottles of this water from France at a cost of ₹4,000 per liter. In addition to Kohli, several other celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Badshah, Tiger Shroff, and Urvashi Rautela also enjoy black water.



This premium water can be purchased through various online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Urban Platter, Big Basket, and more.

