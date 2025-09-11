Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma were thrown out of cafe in New Zealand after THIS happened

Jemimah revealed that she and her teammate, Smriti Mandhana, wanted to seek Virat's advice on batting

India's most celebrated couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who usually prefer to stay away from the limelight, once had a bizarre experience in New Zealand. Recently, Indian women's cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues revealed that the couple was once kicked out of a cafe in New Zealand.

Why were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma asked to leave a cafe?

During a conversation with Mashable India, Jemimah Rodrigues shared that she spent hours chatting with the star couple in New Zealand's cafe, which eventually led the cafe staff to ask them to vacant the place.

Jemimah revealed that she and her teammate, Smriti Mandhana, wanted to seek Virat's advice on batting. Jemimah said that they first took Virat's permission to have a discussion about the sport. Later, they invited him to the hotel's cafe, where both men's and women's teams were accommodated.

"Anushka was also there. For the first half an hour, we talked about cricket. He actually told Smriti and me that 'you both have the power to change women's cricket, and I can see that happening. Then we spoke about life. It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out," Rodrigues said.

The conversation began with cricket and later moved on to different topics. However, it went on for too long, leading the staff members to ask them to leave.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka and started dating in 2013, after shooting a shampoo commercial together. After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in Italy in December in 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child, daughter Vamika - in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

