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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend time with Vamika and Akaay in UK; unseen photos go viral

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted spending quality time with their children, Vamika and Akaay, in the UK. The unseen family photos have gone viral, delighting fans with rare glimpses of their private life.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend time with Vamika and Akaay in UK; unseen photos go viral
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Recently, on social media, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoying family time in the UK have gone viral. The candid pictures offer a rare glimpse into the couple's private life as they spend quality time with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

What did Virat and Anushka wear?

Virat opted black full sleeves sweat shirt and olive green pants and sunglasses in one of the photos. Anushka, meanwhile, kept her look simple yet stylish. She was spotted wearing a multi-coloured striped shirt paired with loose-fit blue denim jeans.

She completed her casual ensemble with minimal accessories, perfectly suited for a relaxed day in the park. The pictures of Virat and Anushka's family time have become popular online. Fans are loving the fact that they are making family time a priority away from all the attention. 

Also read: Alia Bhatt to join Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD sequel? Viral reports spark buzz online; here’s what we know

Fans react to the viral photos

 

The unseen pictures are making fans very happy. They were really looking forward to seeing what life is like for the family in the UK. Many people in the media are saying nice things about how down-to-earth Virat and Anushka are. They like that the couple is trying to give their kids a life. Virat and Anushka have talked many times about keeping their kids out of the spotlight.

These new photos show them just enjoying time together as a family away from all the attention. That's something their fans really appreciate. As these pictures keep getting shared, fans are loving the real moments from one of India's favourite celebrity couples, Virat and Anushka.

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