In the viral picture, Anushka was all smiles, Virat kept an intense look on his face for the picture.

Any picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go viral in no time. The duo is currently in Perth and a new picture of the duo has gone viral on social media in which they are seen posing with one of their fans. The popular couple opted for super casual outfits. Anushka was seen sporting a black t-shirt with blue pants, while Virat paired his blue pants with a white t-shirt. In the viral picture, Anushka was all smiles, Virat kept an intense look on his face for the picture. Check out the viral image here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma clicked with a fan at Perth, Australia few days back pic.twitter.com/S2vgyTuC91 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) December 1, 2024

Anushka recently attended and cheered for her husband as he played a Test match against Australia. The duo was seen sending flying kisses towards one another after the latter scored his second century during the test match. Anushka’s reaction from the stands also went viral. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017. They are parents to two children -- Vamika and Akaay.

On the work front, the Bollywood actress is gearing up for a major comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on the life of cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. Her last film was Zero (2018), where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

READ | ‘Prithvi Shaw involved in…’: Unsold IPL player’s childhood coach reveals reason behind batter’s downfall