Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma continue their spiritual journey as the couple was spotted visiting Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi temple. The couple had recently visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after the cricketer announced his retirement from test cricket.

Videos and pictures from their visit have been going viral on the internet The clip shows the temple's priest adorning Virat and Anushka with a garland from the Lord. The priest can also be seen doing 'teeka' on Anushka's forehead. The actress stunned in a pastel pink ethnic ensemble, while the cricketer sported a beige kurta-pajama. A fan page also shared a photo wherein both are adorned with traditional white saropas around their necks, and Anushka's neck is further embellished with a delicate floral garland. They also held an idol of Lord Hanuman in their hand as they posed for the camera.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, visited and offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/pJAGntObsE — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

The couple's visit to the temple has garnered significant attention online, with fans praising their spiritual journey. A user stated, " #ViratKohli is the only Cricketer is the biggest theist, visits all religious places with the highest level of devotion, always with his wife. A very good example for others to follow him." "Beautiful couple setting major goals inspiring others," said another user.



A few days ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan for a spiritual conversation, known as Ekantik Vartalaap, with Premanand Ji Maharaj at his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat. Upon arrival, Premanand Ji Maharaj greeted the couple and inquired about their well-being, asking "Prasanna ho?" or "Are you happy?" To this, Kohli responded humbly, "Ji, abhi thik hain," meaning "Yes, I'm okay." Maharaj Ji advised him to prioritise his well-being. During their interaction, Anushka asked Premanand Ji Maharaj about the power of chanting God's name. Their visit came amid the cricketer's retirement from Test Cricket, a decision that drew widespread reactions from sportsmen and Bollywood alike.



Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, one of India's most admired celebrity couples, got married in December 2017 in Italy and have two children, Vamika born in January 2021 and Akaay born in February 2024.