Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

VIRAL: Zomato gives hilarious twist to Amitabh Bachchan's "horrible error" tweet

Zomato took Twitter to bring up their own error after Big B's tweet went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

VIRAL: Zomato gives hilarious twist to Amitabh Bachchan's
VIRAL: Zomato gives hilarious twist to Amitabh Bachchan's "horrible error" tweet | Photo: File

Zomato frequently posts and shares tweets and posts that generate buzz on social media. Recently, when actor Amitabh Bachchan pointed out a terrible mistake in the numbering of his tweet, Zomato decided to pick it up right away and gave the actor's tweet a twist. In his signature style, Amitabh Bachchan tweets, numbering each entry. He recently disclosed that he had made an "error" in regard to the serial numbers of his tweets.

Even though many people might consider it unimportant to number the tweets, Big B has his priorities set regarding this. The Bollywood icon actor frequently numbers his tweets. Big B apologised earlier on Sunday (January 8) social networking to his fans and followers for mistyping "T-numbers" in his tweets, calling it a "horrible error".

Zomato took Twitter to bring up their own error after the actor's tweet went viral. In the viral tweet, the food delivery app wrote, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !!"

 

 

 

Taking a hilarious swing, Zomato imitated Big B's tweet in its viral post, clear from the way he wrote "APLOGIES!!". Internet users noticed the post shortly after it was shared and it quickly became popular. The popular post has gotten over 76,000 views and 1,000 likes so far. Many users left comments on the popular post, with one user saying "chai>>>momos any day." Another said, “Here we go. Brands are on the way to join the trend”.

 

 

 

READ | 'Manjulika in Nikes': Netizens react to viral hilarious video of woman spooking people at Bharatpur Haveli

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL auctions: From Kaviya Maran to Gautam Gambhir meet the smart brains behind success of franchises
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas anniversary: A look at couple's romantic photos
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
IPL 2023: 5 youngest players in the mini-auction pool
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.