VIRAL: Zomato gives hilarious twist to Amitabh Bachchan's

Zomato frequently posts and shares tweets and posts that generate buzz on social media. Recently, when actor Amitabh Bachchan pointed out a terrible mistake in the numbering of his tweet, Zomato decided to pick it up right away and gave the actor's tweet a twist. In his signature style, Amitabh Bachchan tweets, numbering each entry. He recently disclosed that he had made an "error" in regard to the serial numbers of his tweets.

Even though many people might consider it unimportant to number the tweets, Big B has his priorities set regarding this. The Bollywood icon actor frequently numbers his tweets. Big B apologised earlier on Sunday (January 8) social networking to his fans and followers for mistyping "T-numbers" in his tweets, calling it a "horrible error".

Zomato took Twitter to bring up their own error after the actor's tweet went viral. In the viral tweet, the food delivery app wrote, "T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !!"

Taking a hilarious swing, Zomato imitated Big B's tweet in its viral post, clear from the way he wrote "APLOGIES!!". Internet users noticed the post shortly after it was shared and it quickly became popular. The popular post has gotten over 76,000 views and 1,000 likes so far. Many users left comments on the popular post, with one user saying "chai>>>momos any day." Another said, “Here we go. Brands are on the way to join the trend”.

