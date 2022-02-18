VIRAL: YouTuber surpasses Elon Musk to become world's richest man for 7 minutes - Here's how

The world's richest man, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk was surpassed by a YouTuber, Max Fosh, who became the richest person for seven minutes. At least he claims so in his YouTube video. Even though this fame was short-lived, Max is cherishing every moment of it.

Now, the question arises as to how did he manage to do it? Well, as per sources, Max found a loophole in the capital market and decided to take the risk because of which he had to dissolve his company as well. He also made a video of how and why he did it.

In the video, Max spoke about setting up a company in the UK. He said, "In the UK, it's quite easy to set up a company. There's something called the company's house, and you essentially fill a form." He created a company with the name 'Unlimited Money Ltd' just for fun and mockery of the market. Then he had to come up with what the company manufactured to which he said, "I don't know what farinaceous means, but that's what the company does."

The next thing was to register the company in the market. To this, he responded, "If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares, and then sold one of those shares for 50 pounds, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, thus making me the richest man in the world, absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk."

The main problem was finding investors for the company and despite Max's great pitch, he wasn't being able to find anyone. However, he did find a woman investor who bought a single share for 50 pounds.

But soon after that Max received a letter from the authorities stating that he might be indulged in fraudulent activities sighting reasons. The letter said, "Given the range of information provided to us, the market cap of Unlimited Money Ltd has been assessed as 500 billion pounds. Due to lack of revenue activity, there is a high likelihood that you are being accused of fraudulent activity. It is the reason we highly recommend Unlimited Money Limited is dissolved as a matter of urgency." This was true as to what Max was doing.

Max Fosh's video has surpassed over 750,000 views and users are going crazy over his story. But many also took a dig at him and said things like, "I feel like this might have broken the record for losing the most amount of money in the shortest period of time."

Another user said, "So when is max going to announce that he's a king somewhere for 4 minutes and 39 seconds?"