Viral: Youtuber Armaan Malik dances for Insta reels while son Zaid is hospitalized, gets slammed by internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik and his family are on cloud nine since he became a father again on April 6, 2023, when he welcomed his son, Zaid Malik, with his second wife, Kritika Malik. Not only that but on April 26, 2023, Armaan welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik. However, things do not appear to be going in the Malik family's favour.

According to recent media sources, the YouTuber is in the headlines because Armaan and Kritika's son became ill and had to be brought to the hospital. But that's not enough. Malik is getting brutally slammed on social media for posting dance and lip-syncing videos when his son Zaid is in the hospital.

Here are some of his clips that have gotten backlash from netizens:

On May 13, 2023, Armaan Malik released a YouTube video with his wife, Kritika and Payal, describing the health concerns their newborn son, Zaid, was experiencing. Kritika voiced her concern in the video, explaining that Zaid was suffering from diarrhoea and dehydration. She also highlighted the appearance of blood stains in his stool and expressed her anxiety when Zaid went four hours without urinating.

The video showed Zaid's worried parents bringing him to the hospital after finding his troubling symptoms. The doctor urged them to admit Zaid for emergency medical assistance upon their arrival. Payal and Kritika were overcome by their baby's condition and burst into sobs, with Armaan soothing them. Kritika also showed her glimpses of Zaid in the hospital bed, which added to her sorrow. The vlog has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

Armaan Malik and his two wives

Armaan's marital path has been unusual. He first married Payal in 2011, and the couple had a son named Chirayu Malik. Armaan, on the other hand, married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018 without divorcing Payal. Despite their unusual circumstances, Payal and Kritika have a deep bond and frequently support and care for each other as sisters. Kritika gave birth to a baby boy called Zaid Malik on April 6, 2023, adding another member to their beloved family.