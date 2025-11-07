Viral YouTube challenges come to life, MrBeast's theme park with neon-lit arena, games modeled on videos, set to open on...; check details, Watch pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
MrBeast has announced the opening of his own theme park, named ‘Beast Land’. He declared the details regarding the opening of the theme park, November 13 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 200,000-square-meter theme park has two separate areas: Beast Land and Beast Arena.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 08:53 PM IST

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, YouTube’s richest and biggest personality, has announced the opening of his own theme park, named ‘Beast Land’. The move will add another feather to his already established popularity. In his announcement, he declared the details regarding the opening of the theme park, November 13 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The theme park will be nothing like the regular ones featuring swings, and some fun rides but a gigantic place to test your high energy, adrenaline pumping challenges similar to his viral YouTube challenges.  

What kind of theme park is Beast Land? 

The YouTube legend will bring live his insane competitions, challanges and all sorts of games testing the sanity of the participants. While announcing the opening of Beast Land on X, he wrote, “We built custom games modeled after our videos that don’t exist anywhere else and will have the world’s largest prize wall.” 

As per the official ticketing partner Webook, the theme park has two separate areas: Beast Land and Beast Arena.  The place will be a gigantic 200,000-square-meter entertainment park. The opening of the theme park aligns with the popular Riyadh Season 2025 festival, Beast Land being its biggest attraction, in a move to boost its tourism and make it a destination paradise.   

The entertainment arena is a world full of games, rides, merchandise, and huge models customised according to the videos and challenges shown on MrBeast’s YouTube channel. For those who want to experience it at a low level can play games and other activities including food. On the other hand, Beast Arena is made for those who prefer to have adrenaline inducing challenges as there will be grand prizes for them.  

The theme park gives visitors a real-life “Beast experience”. MrBeast revealed that he intended to bring out something new thinking “from first principles” to build a park which features custom games he would love to play. The entire park is lit with neon lights with cutting edge display created after the popular challenge sets from his viral YouTube videos. 

