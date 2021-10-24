VIRAL: Young boy tries to steal Pope Francis’s cap, amuses netizens- Watch video

In a video that recently went viral on social media, a young boy passes on the message that if you really want something in life, you just have to go for it! In a funny video, a boy expressed his desire for the Pope’s hat and tried to grab it too.

A 10-year-old boy tried to steal the white papal cap worn by Pope Francis while staying seated beside him. The video immediately gathered a lot of attention from internet users and went viral overnight for the young boy’s candor and his courage.

Reuters reported that the boy, who boldly went for the Pope’s hat, was wearing a mask and a tracksuit and appeared to be about 10-years old. He approached the pope with tottering steps at the start of the audience in the Paul VI hall and security officials did not try to stop him.

Also read Viral video showing huge snake being lifted by crane is not from India

A boy stole the show at Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican. The boy, who the pope later said had a medical ‘limitation,’ walked on and off the stage freely, returning to the center several times as the pope continued his address pic.twitter.com/uUQHdgRir5 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

The boy was seemingly excited to meet Pope Francis, as he shook his hand and started jumping up and down in front of him with delight. The boy did not want to leave and so, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, the head of protocol, offered his seat to the boy.

He was seen clapping with joy as he took his seat next to the pope. He also walked on and off the stage freely and returned to the centre multiple times, according to the video. He kept pointing to the pope’s cap, which is called a zucchetto.

Through the boy’s actions, the officials understood that he wanted Pope Francis’s hat and got him a similar one. The pope said, “I thank this boy for the lesson he has given all of us. May the Lord help him in his limitation, as he grows, because what he did came from the heart.”