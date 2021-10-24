Trending#

VIRAL: Young boy tries to steal Pope Francis’s cap, amuses netizens- Watch video

A young boy with “mental limitations” tried to steal Pope Francis’s white hat, which left netizens amused by his courage.


Photo- Reuters

Updated: Oct 24, 2021, 12:24 PM IST

In a video that recently went viral on social media, a young boy passes on the message that if you really want something in life, you just have to go for it! In a funny video, a boy expressed his desire for the Pope’s hat and tried to grab it too.

A 10-year-old boy tried to steal the white papal cap worn by Pope Francis while staying seated beside him. The video immediately gathered a lot of attention from internet users and went viral overnight for the young boy’s candor and his courage.

Reuters reported that the boy, who boldly went for the Pope’s hat, was wearing a mask and a tracksuit and appeared to be about 10-years old. He approached the pope with tottering steps at the start of the audience in the Paul VI hall and security officials did not try to stop him.

The boy was seemingly excited to meet Pope Francis, as he shook his hand and started jumping up and down in front of him with delight. The boy did not want to leave and so, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, the head of protocol, offered his seat to the boy.

He was seen clapping with joy as he took his seat next to the pope. He also walked on and off the stage freely and returned to the centre multiple times, according to the video. He kept pointing to the pope’s cap, which is called a zucchetto.

Through the boy’s actions, the officials understood that he wanted Pope Francis’s hat and got him a similar one. The pope said, “I thank this boy for the lesson he has given all of us. May the Lord help him in his limitation, as he grows, because what he did came from the heart.”