Viral word game 'Wordle' that is keeping the world guessing

Super popular daily word game Wordle was recently acquired by the New York Times for a figure in the low millions. Over 300,000 people play this word game daily, according to The New York Times. In this game you have to guess a five-letter word in six attempts.

There's a new puzzle available every day and once solved users can share it on their social media platform as well. If you have missed out on how to play this game online then don't worry. We once again bring before you some easy facts that will make you a champion but before that check the rules and where to play.

Wordle is freely available to play online from any device with a web browser, such as a smartphone, desktop computer or tablet at https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/.

Rules of the game

Head over to the Wordle website and guess the word

There are three colours the website shows - yellow, green and black

Yellow means the word is there in the Wordle, but its placement is wrong

Green means the guessed word is there in the Wordle and the placement is right

Black means the word you guessed isn't there in the 'wordle of the day'

How to play the game

Enter a five letter word

Click on enter. Website will show alphabets in yellow, black and green colour

Guess the next word around the yellow and green words

Guess until you get the right word. Notably, you only get six chances

Note that the word and letters you chose are obscured

Things to keep in mind

There's only one puzzle per day and this creates a certain level of stakes. You only get one shot at the Wordle.

Everyone is playing the exact same puzzle and this makes it easier to ping your buddy and chat about the day's puzzle.

Once you've successfully or unsuccessfully done the puzzle for the day, you're invited to share your Wordle journey.