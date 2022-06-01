Woman swims to India from Bangladesh to marry her boyfriend

File photo

A woman from Bangladesh swam to India to marry her Indian boyfriend. The 22-year-old walked through the wild forests of the Sunderbans and swam for an hour to enter India to marry her lover.

The woman is identified as Krishna Mandal who met Abhik Mandal on Facebook and fell in love with him.

After reaching India, Krishna not just met her lover but also got married to Abhik at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. However, she was arrested on Monday for crossing the border illegally, according to reports.

Since she did not have a passport, she decided to cross the border by entering the Sunderban forests and then swimming for an hour in the river.

