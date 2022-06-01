Search icon
Woman swims to India from Bangladesh to marry her boyfriend

The woman is identified as Krishna Mandal who met Abhik Mandal on Facebook and fell in love with him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 01, 2022, 10:07 PM IST

File photo

A woman from Bangladesh swam to India to marry her Indian boyfriend. The 22-year-old walked through the wild forests of the Sunderbans and swam for an hour to enter India to marry her lover.

After reaching India, Krishna not just met her lover but also got married to Abhik at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata. However, she was arrested on Monday for crossing the border illegally, according to reports.

Since she did not have a passport, she decided to cross the border by entering the Sunderban forests and then swimming for an hour in the river.

