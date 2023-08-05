Viral: Woman shares prices of avocados cheaper than tomatoes, netizens react

A Twitter user shared photos showing prices of avocados lesser than tomatoes has sparked debate on internet.

The prices of Tomatoes have shot up once again after a brief period of halt. Currently, tomato prices in Delhi have spiked to Rs 250-260 per kg. Highlighting this issue, recently a Twitter user tweeted about the stark difference in the price of tomatoes and avocados. This Tweet underlining the prices of the two has created a buzz on the social media platform.

A Twitter user by the name, subii pointed out that one kg of avocados costs approximately the same as one kg of tomatoes. Posting the screenshot of the prices of both items, she wrote, "it’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney."

it’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney pic.twitter.com/DgtuRj7OSv — subiii (@_subiii_) August 3, 2023

“It’s just a time in the economy when making avocado toast for breakfast is cheaper than dosa and tomato chutney,” read the caption. The similarity in the prices of tomatoes and avocados has sparked debate on the internet. The post has garnered over 18k views and many comments.

Read: Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch