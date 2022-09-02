VIRAL: Woman's boyfriend of 6 years turns out to be her brother; netizens stunned

Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

The internet is shocked after reading about a woman who unintentionally started dating her biological brother. The woman, who wishes to remain unidentified, stated that she and her brother were adopted as infants. Years later, when the pair reconnected with one another as strangers, they bonded through their shared experience of growing up as adopted kids. The viral Reddit post has nearly 200 upvotes, so far.

"We understood each other very fast. We were attracted to each other quickly. I’ve never met someone and felt immediate attraction and familiarity. Now I know that the comfort and familiarity is because he’s my brother. Not my half brother. He is my full brother," said the woman in a Reddit post.

For the past six years, the two have been dating. After discovering the truth, the woman is glad that they consciously decided not having children at this time because it could have complicated their situation. When the couple decided to have their DNA tested in order to discover their ancestry, the woman found out the truth. The couple was eager to learn about their past, but the outcome left them stunned.

The unidentified woman claims that things are starting to make more sense as to why people would claim that they resemble one another. "I’m really hoping they made a mistake, but things are kind of starting to make sense to me now. We always get the ‘you guys look so alike’ or ‘he’s the male version of you.’ Long before this test, we’ve always gotten compared. We always just laughed it off, but I have spent the morning looking at pictures of us together and realizing that we really do look so alike."

The Reddit user has chosen to have their DNA tested again in order to validate the results. The woman described how the two are currently living comfortable lives in a home that they share while explaining their peculiar situation. However, the test has them both in a panic.

The woman said that when she told her partner, he reacted strangely. Now, the couple wants to retest before making any significant decisions. While many users commented on their reactions, some came in support. One user wrote, "At this point, go with it. Royals have done this for centuries. Just be royal about it". Another said, "It’s not their fault but now both of them will not be able to live together".