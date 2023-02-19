Woman receives 1 Euro coin from rickshaw driver instead of Rs 5, netizens call it 'vishwaguru moment'

screengrab

New Delhi: Traveling by public transportation can be inconvenient at times, especially when you're trying to keep your pocket full of change. Rickshaw drivers face the same challenge of having to keep track of their change money in case a customer runs out.

Anushka, a Twitter user, experienced something even stranger when her rickshaw driver gave her a one-euro coin instead of the Rs 5 change she was owed. Anushka took to the microblogging site to report the baffling story on the internet because it was so unusual.

I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle???????? pic.twitter.com/8VD4QwNy6E — Anushka (@awolaxolotl) February 16, 2023

"I got a euro instead of a five-rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle." Anushka said in the caption of her post.

Since being shared the tweet has received over 535,000 views and 10,000 likes. The unexpected occurrence pleasantly surprised many users.

"Vishwaguru moment," one user remarked. "Today in Things That Didn't Happen," said another. "Amrit kaal," said another.

"My Nani owns a grocery store that has been in the family for quite some time. Prior to the cashless era, children would approach her and offer coins to purchase the sweets and condiments that she frequently couldn't identify later. They were kept apart by her. They are now part of my international collection "a third user commented.