Woman receives 1 Euro coin from rickshaw driver instead of Rs 5, netizens call it 'vishwaguru moment'

Anushka, a Twitter user, experienced something even stranger when her rickshaw driver gave her a one-euro coin instead of the Rs 5 change.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

New Delhi: Traveling by public transportation can be inconvenient at times, especially when you're trying to keep your pocket full of change. Rickshaw drivers face the same challenge of having to keep track of their change money in case a customer runs out.

Anushka, a Twitter user, experienced something even stranger when her rickshaw driver gave her a one-euro coin instead of the Rs 5 change she was owed. Anushka took to the microblogging site to report the baffling story on the internet because it was so unusual.

"I got a euro instead of a five-rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle." Anushka said in the caption of her post.

Since being shared the tweet has received over 535,000 views and 10,000 likes. The unexpected occurrence pleasantly surprised many users.

"Vishwaguru moment," one user remarked. "Today in Things That Didn't Happen," said another. "Amrit kaal," said another.

"My Nani owns a grocery store that has been in the family for quite some time. Prior to the cashless era, children would approach her and offer coins to purchase the sweets and condiments that she frequently couldn't identify later. They were kept apart by her. They are now part of my international collection "a third user commented.

Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Mahashivratri 2023: Lip-smacking foods you can have while observing vrat
IAS Athar Aamir Khan, Mehreen Qazi kiss photo goes viral: 'My happiness, my peace'
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
