Viral: Woman falls in river while getting photoshoot done in saree - WATCH hilarious video

Recently, wedding videos have become the rage. People share it online on their page and they instantly go viral on social media. However, a video is currently going viral on Instagram which will make you laugh harder than you ever have. The video shows a photoshoot going completely wrong in a hilarious way.

The video shows a woman in an exotic location, trying to get a photoshoot done on a swing at the edge of a bank of a river. The woman, in the video, can be seen dressed in a long pink saree, getting her hair done by the river. Her make-up is on point as well.

She then goes over to sit on a swing, suspended over the water body, however, as soon as moves a little on the swing, the ropes it is hanging on give away and the shoot turns into a massive fail.

The video further shows someone clicking her photos but before that happens, the swing breaks and the woman falls in the water, dressed in the saree. The woman seems to take the incident in stride as she too is seen laughing at herself after the incident while getting out of the water.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'punjabi_industry_'. The page captioned the video saying, "Wait for it," with laughing emojis. So far, the video has more than 5,500 views on it. One of the users has also commented on the video and wrote, "very cute."