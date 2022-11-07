Viral: Woman drives Uber cab with her daughter in Bengaluru, internet praises ‘mother’s dedication’

Screen Grab

Despite the hardships of life, there are some who refuse to give up and continue to put up their best effort. An encouraging account of a man's experience with an Uber driver in Bengaluru who happened to be a woman was posted on LinkedIn. He claims she began working for Uber after experiencing financial difficulties in the restaurant industry.

A few weeks ago, Rahul Sasi posted the woman's tale on LinkedIn. According to him, his companion called an Uber and a lady named Nandini picked him up. He saw a sleeping toddler in the front seat and couldn't help but inquire whether or not the youngster was her daughter. Nandini verified that she was, and that she was working and babysitting at the same time since the kid was on vacation.

The article said that the lady had spent all of her funds on launching a food truck a few years earlier. Covid wiped all her savings, though. As a result, she took a job as an Uber driver and now puts in a full day's shift every day. The statement went on to explain that,"she wanted to save money and rebuild everything she had lost.”

Uber's national head, Prabhjeet Singh, has reached out to Sasi to express his condolences and gratitude for the lady, he said. In addition, the guy posted a picture of the female driver and her car.

Also, READ: Father bursts into tears while dropping daughter at her dream college, video garners over 1 million likes

In spite of the widespread admiration for the mother's work ethic, many online commenters were concerned for the child's safety.

One LinkedIn user commented,”so proud of this tough mother.” Another user commented,”I see much praise for this woman here and I do appreciate her dedication, but I cannot help but feel a little sad.” Another commented,”Every one is working hard, and their is nothing like wrong or greed if money is earned by hard work.”