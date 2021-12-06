VIRAL: Woman distributes leftover food from wedding, inspires netizens

It's wedding season and all we get to see on social media are the huge decoration, dances, ceremonies and beautiful couples eager to get married. However, what no one really thinks about is the food at these weddings, the leftovers. What happens to it?

Well, recently, a woman in West Bengal was seen distributing leftover food from her brother's wedding reception to the underprivileged and I think we all can learn a lesson or two from her.

The woman, Papiya Kar was seen sitting on the platform of the station of Ranaghat wearing her saree from the wedding and all her jewellery. She was surrounded by metal buckets and huge containers that were filled with food from the wedding reception. She was serving meals to the people on paper plates herself.

This moment was captured by an Instagram account called, 'ig_calcutta' with the caption, "Salute to this act of kindness. Last night at 1 o'clock in the night at Ranaghat station with the food leftover from his brother-in-law Papiya Kar Didibhai There is no language to thank you. May your married life be happy, sister. There are very few such people." The photographer who captured it was Nilanjan Mondal.

Take a look at the post:

She was seen serving elderly women to little children, rickshaw wallas and the needy on the streets. When the photographs went viral, many locals said that it is not her first time and that she is known for these things and often feeds the needy on the streets.

Netizens praised Papiya Kar for a sensible approach towards not wasting food at weddings and distributing them among people while others said that hopefully, this shall inspire people to not waste food at weddings and follow the same path as her.