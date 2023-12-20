Viral: Woman avenges mistreatment, changes manager’s password after leaving job and then...

One woman on Reddit talked about how she was mistreated since she was the only woman on her team. By altering their password and tampering with the restaurant's database, she avenged her manager.

A positive workplace culture benefits both the company and its employees. Workplace culture has a big impact on productivity and workflow. Having excellent supervisors and fellow employees is just as important as the business itself when it comes to a decent workplace. A job can be awful even if you get paid well if you work with unhelpful peers or poor management.

One woman on Reddit talked about how she was mistreated since she was the only woman on her team. By altering their password and tampering with the restaurant's database, she avenged her manager. This demonstrates how a poor work environment can drive someone to act irrationally, yet exacting revenge at work is never acceptable.

The viral post describes, "I don’t even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can’t stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team so it could’ve been that but I don’t want to play the gender card. I was never rude to these guys. I’m not too fond of confrontation so I used to be a doormat. I was afraid to rock the boat, so I just accepted how I was treated."

The woman added in her post that even a week after quitting her work, she could still access her manager's account and that she had changed the password, which had an immediate effect on other employees' ability to log in.

The woman described how she departed suddenly one evening and never came back, which caused her colleagues to query her absence on multiple WhatsApp chats. She purposefully ignored these calls since she couldn't bear any more communication because she was still too angry from a previous distressing event.

She found out that she was still using her manager's account, which effectively gave her access to the whole restaurant's database, about a week after she had departed. Upon recognising the security lapse, she decided to change everyone's passwords and replace the linked email with a fictitious one she had generated, so preventing them from accessing the database.

She expressed her feelings and stressed the importance of never coming across as aggressive, acknowledging that she has tolerated injustice to avoid confrontation, and thereby become a passive victim of unfair treatment.

She acknowledged the extreme measures she had taken and stated that she did not care to be perceived as immature or small-minded for what she had done, highlighting the gravity of the abuse she had received at work. In her conclusion, she mentioned the deliberate avoidance of the office facilities due to the company's lack of interaction following the password change.