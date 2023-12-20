Viral: Woman avenges mistreatment, changes manager’s password after leaving job and then...

Headlines

National Sports Awards 2023 announced: Satwik-Chirag to get Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award for Md Shami; check full list here

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Year Ender 2023: From Sharad Yadav to Oommen Chandy, famous politicians who died this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

Mohammed Shami to receive Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in cricket

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

10 most expensive schools in India

 Ways to manage panic attacks 

10 richest cities in the Mughal empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Wow's Manish Chowdhary on how Mission Start Ab is different from Shark Tank India: 'What you see in 15-minute pitch...'

When Sunny Deol lost his cool on this superstar, choked him during their film shoot, decided never to...

Tragic story of India’s ‘Ghazal King’ who was poisoned to death at 14

HomeViral

Viral

Viral: Woman avenges mistreatment, changes manager’s password after leaving job and then...

One woman on Reddit talked about how she was mistreated since she was the only woman on her team. By altering their password and tampering with the restaurant's database, she avenged her manager.

article-main
Latest News

Aayushi

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A positive workplace culture benefits both the company and its employees. Workplace culture has a big impact on productivity and workflow. Having excellent supervisors and fellow employees is just as important as the business itself when it comes to a decent workplace. A job can be awful even if you get paid well if you work with unhelpful peers or poor management. 

One woman on Reddit talked about how she was mistreated since she was the only woman on her team. By altering their password and tampering with the restaurant's database, she avenged her manager. This demonstrates how a poor work environment can drive someone to act irrationally, yet exacting revenge at work is never acceptable.

The viral post describes, "I don’t even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can’t stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team so it could’ve been that but I don’t want to play the gender card. I was never rude to these guys. I’m not too fond of confrontation so I used to be a doormat. I was afraid to rock the boat, so I just accepted how I was treated."

The woman added in her post that even a week after quitting her work, she could still access her manager's account and that she had changed the password, which had an immediate effect on other employees' ability to log in.

The woman described how she departed suddenly one evening and never came back, which caused her colleagues to query her absence on multiple WhatsApp chats. She purposefully ignored these calls since she couldn't bear any more communication because she was still too angry from a previous distressing event.

She found out that she was still using her manager's account, which effectively gave her access to the whole restaurant's database, about a week after she had departed. Upon recognising the security lapse, she decided to change everyone's passwords and replace the linked email with a fictitious one she had generated, so preventing them from accessing the database.

She expressed her feelings and stressed the importance of never coming across as aggressive, acknowledging that she has tolerated injustice to avoid confrontation, and thereby become a passive victim of unfair treatment.

She acknowledged the extreme measures she had taken and stated that she did not care to be perceived as immature or small-minded for what she had done, highlighting the gravity of the abuse she had received at work. In her conclusion, she mentioned the deliberate avoidance of the office facilities due to the company's lack of interaction following the password change.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

David Warner says SRH blocked him on Instagram, X, shares pics

Meet Nita Ambani's make-up artist, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur are her clients, she charges...

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states, says INSACOG

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

IPL 2024: IT giant may replace Tata as title sponsor, it's not Murthy’s Infosys, Nadar’s HCL or Premji's Wipro

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE