Viral! Woman auctions cheating husband’s branded clothes on Facebook Live

Many of us have seen auctions where people sell some of the most prized possessions, but have you ever seen an auction that shows the anger of a woman. Recently a woman from the Philippines has surprised people across the internet with her sudden demands in an auction.

The woman, named Jamille Margarita Galvez, has reportedly decided to discard her cheating husband’s prized possessions by auctioning them online.

The incident took place on a Facebook live, where this woman was seen with a some branded items that belonged to her husband, including a Lacoste short, a pair of Adidas trainers, and a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers.

Giving further update about the profits earned via this auction, Jamille said that she has collected about 3,00,000 Philippine Pesos (Rs 4,38,624) from auctioning off the items.

Speaking to a leading news outlet, Jamille said that she would rather earn money from her husband’s clothing apparels than simply throwing them away.

Also, WATCH: Little girl wins over netizens with adorable moves on Badshah's 'Jugnu' song

Further expressing her anger towards her cheating husband’s motives, she warned the buyers that the clothes and branded items could be ‘cursed’. She also wanted her cheating husband to watch the online auction so that he knows that she has sold all his branded clothes.

The viral video has already been liked by over 14,000 people and been shared more than 4,800 times.

The Filipino woman has also advised other women who are being cheated upon by their husbands to give their belongings so they all can earn money from them.

What do you think about this uniques way to earn money?