Viral weddings moments of 2021: Top hilarious bride-groom videos of the year

While weddings happen during ‘wedding seasons’, bride-groom videos go viral throughout the year in India. Weddings bring out the best and worst in people and they just cannot be blamed for it. These are overwhelming experiences for some and a journey of fun and laughter for others. In 2021, we saw many memorable moments from weddings across the country go viral. Here’s a recap of some of the most hilarious bride-groom moments from the year.

Varmala Olympics

Both brides and grooms love to pull each other's legs during weddings. The ceremony of Varmala is a perfect occasion for such banter and has now assumed the role of a 'competitive sport' between the groom and bride's families. In this wedding video, the groom is held so high by his friends that it takes the bride not one or two, but five attempts to put the garland around his neck. Watch:

Dulhan ka swag

Sometimes bride and groom make an extra effort to win the hearts of the guests present at the wedding with their style. In this viral video, the groom is talking with his friends on the stage when the bride comes walking stylishly and proceeds to and suddenly sit in the lap of the groom leaving everyone stunned. Watch:

Engagement ki excitement

This video wen viral for perfectly capturing a groom-to-be's excitement during his engagement ceremony. Both he and his bride are on the stage and about to exchange rings but the nervous groom’s hands can’t stop trembling as he holds the hand of the bride and tries to put the ring onto her finger. He tries several times to put the ring into the bride's finger, but fails. Even the bride starts laughing. Watch:

Wedding entry turns into a disaster

This particular couple decided to enter their wedding dinner on a makeshift sofa on top of a scoop of a high-lift loader crane vehicle. While their guests surround them on the ground, the couple sits in pomp 10 feet above. The result was not as expected. The bucket gave way and the bride and groom suddenly came down crashing on top of a table. The guests were left in stunned silence at the failure of the grand entry moment of the couple. Watch:

Faints on kissing bride

In this viral video a Christian wedding is in progress. So, after kissing his bride, the groom does something absolutely unexpected. Watch:

Groom runs away

This viral video of a lovely couple surprised everyone and no one could believe what had happened. The bride and groom are seen sitting at the wedding pavilion and are surrounded by family members. The groom stands up to perform the vermilion (sindoor) ceremony, but something strange happens and he suddenly runs away from his wedding Watch: