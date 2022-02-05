Groom dances on THIS famous Salman Khan song, surprises bride - WATCH viral video

Indian weddings are considered huge across the world and one of the main reasons is the Bollywood film industry for glorifying marriages with huge sets, expensive clothing and an infinite number of dance numbers. Apart from this, Indian weddings are full of fun, enthusiasm and many different ceremonies.

Now, one such wedding video is going viral where the groom is seen dancing at the venue of one of the ceremonies. Supposedly, the groom planned this performance as a surprise for his bride with his close friends and family.

Take a look at the video:



The groom chose the famous song 'Saajan ji Ghar Aaye' from the 90s hit rom-com Bollywood film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' directed by Karan Johar. The song was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

The video shows the bride completely surprised by the groom's entrance and is seen laughing and smiling looking at him.

The video was posted o Instagram by 'weddingzworld' with the caption, "Groom Madhuu Sudan Arora welcoming the bride Saloni Dhawan with his squad Rishu Arora on the OG song loved by all of us !!"