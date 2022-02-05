This groom went viral for his wedding digital wedding invite - Here's why

During the wedding season, people go crazy and want to get the best outfits, best venue, best food and even the most unique wedding card. People go out of their way to get the fanciest wedding card along with sweets or pan or dry fruits.

On a similar note, a person recently went viral on social media for printing his wedding card in the format of an Aadhaar card. Yes, you read that right.

His wedding card holds all the information from the date to the venue, all in Aadhaar card format. In the place of the Aadhaar number, the date of the wedding was written.

Lohit Singh, a resident of Jashpur in Chhattisgarh runs a public service centre in Ankira village, where the main job is to prepare Aadhaar cards for other people. Along with Aadhaar, Lohit also has internet, printing, photocopy and wedding card printing facility at his shop.

Notably, the card wasn't really printed. It was only sent out as a digital invite to their family and friends.