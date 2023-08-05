Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

A video that has taken the internet by storm is a power-packed performance by a groom's sister-in-law on Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main.'

New Delhi: Indian weddings are a grand celebration filled with an array of emotions, profound affection, and, of course, an abundance of entertainment. Among the many elements that make Indian weddings unforgettable, dance performances hold a special place. These vibrant and energetic displays of talent bring joy, excitement, and a sense of unity to the festivities, making weddings truly come alive.

When one thinks of an Indian wedding, the first image that springs to mind is often the exuberant dances. The beat of the music and the graceful movements of the dancers create an atmosphere of jubilation, leaving an indelible mark on everyone's hearts. Wedding dance videos have become a significant trend on the internet, showcasing the diverse dance forms and styles that exist in the country.

One such popular dance theme at weddings is the Devar-Bhabhi or Jija-Sali dance. In these performances, the groom's sister-in-law (bhabhi) or sister (sali) dances with her brother-in-law (devar) or brother-in-law-to-be (jija) respectively. These performances are characterized by playful interactions, teasing, and camaraderie, and they often leave the audience in fits of laughter and applause.

In the digital age, social media platforms have become the hub for sharing memorable wedding moments. A video that has taken the internet by storm is a power-packed performance by a bhabhi on Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main.' The video, shared on Instagram by the user @Dulhaniyaa, showcases a woman grooving to the catchy beats of the song in front of her devar. Her energy, killer expressions, and epic dance moves have captivated the hearts of countless viewers, earning the admiration and praise of netizens from all corners of the world.

The epic dance performance struck a chord with netizens, eliciting heartfelt and emotional reactions in the comments box.

One user couldn't help but express their admiration, writing, "Beautiful dance by u dear. You were looking stunning in this performance."

Another netizen was deeply moved by the performance, stating, "Sooo beautiful performance dekh Kar me emotional ho gai" (I became emotional after watching such a beautiful performance).