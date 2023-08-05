Headlines

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities visit slums, assure migrant workers of safety amid exodus

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Article 370 abrogation: On 4th anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti claims she's put under 'house arrest’

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

Viral

Viral wedding dance video: Bhabhi's epic dance to 'Lo Chali Main' steals the show, watch

A video that has taken the internet by storm is a power-packed performance by a groom's sister-in-law on Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main.'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian weddings are a grand celebration filled with an array of emotions, profound affection, and, of course, an abundance of entertainment. Among the many elements that make Indian weddings unforgettable, dance performances hold a special place. These vibrant and energetic displays of talent bring joy, excitement, and a sense of unity to the festivities, making weddings truly come alive.

When one thinks of an Indian wedding, the first image that springs to mind is often the exuberant dances. The beat of the music and the graceful movements of the dancers create an atmosphere of jubilation, leaving an indelible mark on everyone's hearts. Wedding dance videos have become a significant trend on the internet, showcasing the diverse dance forms and styles that exist in the country.

One such popular dance theme at weddings is the Devar-Bhabhi or Jija-Sali dance. In these performances, the groom's sister-in-law (bhabhi) or sister (sali) dances with her brother-in-law (devar) or brother-in-law-to-be (jija) respectively. These performances are characterized by playful interactions, teasing, and camaraderie, and they often leave the audience in fits of laughter and applause.

In the digital age, social media platforms have become the hub for sharing memorable wedding moments. A video that has taken the internet by storm is a power-packed performance by a bhabhi on Salman Khan's popular song 'Lo Chali Main.' The video, shared on Instagram by the user @Dulhaniyaa, showcases a woman grooving to the catchy beats of the song in front of her devar. Her energy, killer expressions, and epic dance moves have captivated the hearts of countless viewers, earning the admiration and praise of netizens from all corners of the world.

The epic dance performance struck a chord with netizens, eliciting heartfelt and emotional reactions in the comments box.

One user couldn't help but express their admiration, writing, "Beautiful dance by u dear. You were looking stunning in this performance." 

Another netizen was deeply moved by the performance, stating, "Sooo beautiful performance dekh Kar me emotional ho gai" (I became emotional after watching such a beautiful performance). 

What is Toshakhana case, in which Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets 3-year jail term?

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE