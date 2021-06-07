Viral: Wearing high heels, Mizoram girl juggles football, watch video

There is no dearth of talent in India, a schoolgirl from Mizoram is trending on social media these days. Class 10 student Cindy Remruatpuii has created a buzz online with her skills.

In the 30-second long video, which was shared by Cindy on her Instagram account, the talented footballer can be seen wearing a pair of black heels and showing off his football skills with some impeccable ball-control.

In a video, she is seen juggling the ball effortlessly with her feet while wearing black high heels.

Robert Romawia Royte, State’s Sports Minister shared the video on Twitter with a caption, “A talented young female football enthusiast Cindy Remruatpuii from my constituency Aizawl EastII playing ball with pencil heel and showing 'How it’s done. Football is not just for the boys, it’s for everyone.”

According to Indian Express, the Class X student said football is her greatest passion. “I’ve played football since childhood. I don’t know how old I was when I start playing. I wanted to try it in a different way so that I might inspire people to do the same. Also, I wanted to show that everyone can play football whether it is a girl or a boy,” the girl, who looks up to American footballer Alex Morgan, said.