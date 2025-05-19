The job opening of security guards across Vishal Mega Mart stores in India has sparked a meme fest which has left netizens in split. They have compared the job opening with that of UPSC, JEE and other competitive exams as it has been portrayed as highly competitive.

Memes have been a favourite among social media users who have not spared any opportunity to jump on to newer social media trends to celebrate meme fest. Currently the meme that is reigning high on social media is ‘Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job’. Yes, not just any job UPSC, Railways, bank or any other but a job of a security guard at a shopping store. This has become a new viral sensation with users on X, Instagram and Facebook trolling the job vacancy of Vishal Mega Mart is the hilarious thing right now on the internet.

What is Vishal Mega Mart job meme?

Vishal Mega Mart which is a retail chain with more than 645 stores across India made public its job vacancy of a security guard recently. After this, social media users got to work on making memes on this. The memes and reels portrayed the job of a security guard at these stores as nothing short of an aspirational career option. Memes like “Ek hi sapna - Vishal Mega Mart security guard” and “Vishal Mega Mart chowkidar first attempt fail” equates the job with the govt jobs that one can secure after going through multi-layer tough exams and interviews.

How did it start

Vishal Mega Mart’s security guard job opening across India sparked the latest meme and trend on social media. Users have been circulating its job details which piqued other users’ interests, and the humour soon became a viral sensation.

According to some posts on X and Instagram, Vishal Mega Mart’s exam for its Security Guard Services included questions around Current Affairs, English, and the local language. The selection process was equal to the one for government jobs with a Medical Test and a Physical Training evaluation. Those who had previous experience as guards, shooting training, or martial arts skills were given preference.

Soon after this was shared, social media users started turning this information into hilarious memes. They portrayed the job as a prestigious one which needed coaching centres for preparation, rigorous training and other such ways. They even generated AI images showing celebrities like cricketer Virat Kohli quitting the Test matches to become security guard at Vishal Mega Mart. Satiring the highly competitive jobs like that of UPSC or IIT-JEE, they called the opening as a highly pressurised job.