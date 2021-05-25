Trending#

Viral: Virender Sehwag offers help to woman seen cooking while being on oxygen support

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former cricketer Virender Sehwag too shared the image requested the public to provide her contact details to him.


Updated: May 25, 2021, 06:45 PM IST

On Sunday, a photo of a woman cooking in the kitchen while being on oxygen support went viral with netizens sympathizing with her condition. The image that was shared on Instagram was captioned as 'Unconditional love = mother. She is never off duty.'

While the origins of the image and its authenticity have not been ascertained, the post has evoked mixed reactions on social media platforms. Many slammed the idea behind the photo and the message that it was propagating, some even equating it with misogyny.

There were many people who saluted the woman for her never-say-die spirit despite not being well, while some slammed the glorification of motherhood, and some even went out to point the dangers of using oxygen concentrators near gas stoves. 

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former cricketer Virender Sehwag too shared the image requested the public to provide her contact details by messaging him directly, and then went on to add that he wants to take care of meals for her and her family till she recovers.

The netizens were highly moved after seeing their once favourite batsman come forward for a noble cause.

One user wrote, "Viru Paji you are doing a great job."

Another user wrote, "Good work.. legend."

A Twitterati reacted, "Thank you very much Viru Bhai."