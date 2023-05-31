Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Samantha's Oo Antava lights up the internet, netizens say ‘you killed it’, watch

Now, a video of a girl showcasing her dance moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hugely popular song ‘Oo Antava’ has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Samantha's Oo Antava lights up the internet, netizens say ‘you killed it’, watch
Viral video: Desi girl’s dance on Samantha's Oo Antava lights up the internet

Viral girl dance video: These days social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram and others are fill of dance videos and it would not be wrong to say that dance videos are now a rage on the social media.

There are several dance videos showcasing girls dancing to Pushpa’s hugely popular song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ which was picturised on superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, a video of a girl showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves on ‘Oo Antava’ has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a girl identified as Somya Daundkar can be seen performing a sensual dance. The expressions of the girl are simply amazing and her dance moves are very graceful. In the viral video, Somya is wearing a short black outfit, which is complimenting her dance performance.

Watch the viral video here:

Somya Daundkar has shared the dance video on Youtube and it has received over 5.1 million views so far. Somya is a popular content creator and dancer and has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Netizens are stunned by the girl’s dance performance and are expressing their praise for Somya in the comment section of the post. “Woah, woah woah girl,” said a user. Another user said, “You killed it!” “omg the energy,” exclaimed another user.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.