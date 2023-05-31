Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance on Samantha's Oo Antava lights up the internet, netizens say ‘you killed it’, watch

Viral video: Desi girl’s dance on Samantha's Oo Antava lights up the internet

Viral girl dance video: These days social media platforms like Youtube, Instagram and others are fill of dance videos and it would not be wrong to say that dance videos are now a rage on the social media.

There are several dance videos showcasing girls dancing to Pushpa’s hugely popular song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ which was picturised on superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, a video of a girl showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves on ‘Oo Antava’ has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a girl identified as Somya Daundkar can be seen performing a sensual dance. The expressions of the girl are simply amazing and her dance moves are very graceful. In the viral video, Somya is wearing a short black outfit, which is complimenting her dance performance.

Watch the viral video here:

Somya Daundkar has shared the dance video on Youtube and it has received over 5.1 million views so far. Somya is a popular content creator and dancer and has 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Netizens are stunned by the girl’s dance performance and are expressing their praise for Somya in the comment section of the post. “Woah, woah woah girl,” said a user. Another user said, “You killed it!” “omg the energy,” exclaimed another user.