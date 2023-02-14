Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Pakistani girl gives tough competition to Nora Fatehi with sizzling dance on Manike, watch

In the viral video, the Pakistani girl is dancing to Bollywood song ‘Manike’ and her sizzling dance moves are setting the dance floor on fire.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Pakistani dance videos are creating a lot of buzz on different social media platforms these days. The craze of Pakistani dance videos touched a new high after the video of a girl Ayesha dancing to popular Bollywood song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare’ went viral in both India as well as Pakistan. Now, a video of another Pakistan has gone viral on social media and is grabbing eyeballs.

In the viral video, the Pakistani girl is dancing to Bollywood song ‘Manike’ and her sizzling dance moves are setting the dance floor on fire. The people who are present near the stage are seen praising the girls for her seductive and hot dance moves. The girl is seen wearing a beautiful black dress. It would not be wrong to say that the girl has left Bollywood star Nora Fatehi behind through her sexy dance moves. It is to be noted that Manike song has been filmed on Nora Fatehi.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has been shared on YouTube by Raheel Pirzada and it is now the latest video from Pakistan to go viral on the internet. The viral video has received 33,145 views so far.

