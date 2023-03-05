Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl's hot dance on ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ raises mercury level, watch

And now, a video of a girl dancing to the peppy song while donning a beautiful saree has taken internet by storm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:00 AM IST

Viral video: Desi girl's hot dance on ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ raises mercury level, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: Be it a wedding or a farewell party at a college, Nora Fatehi 's popular song Dilbar is one of the most popular tracks in every DJ’s playlist. The track not only makes you want to get up and groove, but it also has a energetic vibe. And now, a video of a girl dancing to the peppy song while donning a beautiful saree has taken internet by storm. The clip is shared on YouTube by channel named Kanishka Talent Hub and it has so far amassed a whopping 14 million views.

The viral video shows a hot girl performing the song's dance moves while dressed in a sizzling saree. She looks very classy in the sari, and the dance will undoubtedly put a grin on your face and lighten up your Sunday!

After being shared online, the video received over 14 million views. In the comments section, netizens praised the woman's dance performance.

Reactions:

"You just nailed it, girl," one user said. "Would love to see you perform with #norafatehi," someone else said. "One of my fvr8s dancers," said a third. "This was amazing. Outstanding work!!!! " wrote a fourth. Many people also used fire and love-struck emoticons in their comments. What are your thoughts on this video?

