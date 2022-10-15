Search icon
Viral video: Zomato delivery man performs Garba after delivering order, leaves Internet delighted

Zomato delivery boy can be seen walking on the premises of the residency and then breaking into some Garba steps after hearing the music.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The festival of Navratri may have gone by but surely the spirit has stayed back in the hearts of many. A pleasant example of this was shown in a video featuring a Zomato delivery agent, and after watching it, you will undoubtedly feel the need to get up and do some unexpected Garba moves. There's a good chance that this man's unwavering spirit and enthusiasm for the festival, which he hasn't let be affected by his work, will keep you wanting to watch this video over and over. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AshIsh MuLe (@iamparalkar)

In the viral video shared on Instagram by a user named Ashish Mule, a Zomato delivery boy can be seen walking on the premises of the residency and then breaking into some Garba steps after hearing the music. Through a text insert in the video, it is made clear that the location of this video was Mumbai's Arkade Earth. 

This video, which was shared on October 2, has received over 253k likes. It has also received a number of adorable and heartwarming comments.

"Forgetting about your own happiness and working for someone just to earn enough, Hats Off!," said one Instagram user. Another person wrote, "I wish to Make this World a place where even the Guy in White joins the vibe  #hongekaamiyaabekdin." "Khushiya har jagha bat rahi hai bus usee sametne wala chahiye ," a third said.

