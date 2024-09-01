Twitter
Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food

A Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad has gone viral after a 16-second video showed him delivering food through knee-deep floodwaters.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 03:33 PM IST

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad becomes internet sensation for braving floods to deliver food
A Zomato delivery agent in Ahmedabad has captured the internet's attention after a 16-second video of him wading through knee-deep water to deliver food went viral. The video, shared by a user named Vikunj Shah on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showcases the delivery agent's determination as he navigates a flooded district of Gujarat to complete his task.

The clip quickly gained traction, with users praising the delivery agent’s dedication. Many have called on Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, to recognize and reward the agent for his exceptional service during such adverse conditions.

The delivery platform also chimed in, commending the agent's heroic efforts. Zomato’s official social media account labeled him a "superhero," further fueling admiration for the worker's commitment.

With over thousands of views, the video has sparked conversations across social media about the challenges delivery workers face during extreme weather. Many users expressed both gratitude for the agent's perseverance and concern for his safety, emphasizing the need for better working conditions during such situations.

The internet's enthusiasm hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, with some users suggesting that Zomato should provide bonuses or other rewards for employees who go above and beyond in such dangerous circumstances.

"This guy is a real hero! Hope Zomato gives him the recognition he deserves," one user wrote.

Another said, "Dedication at its finest. But also, should they be working in such conditions?"

"Honestly, Zomato needs to give him a bonus for this kind of commitment," a third wrote.

A fourth commented, "This is amazing, but it’s also a wake-up call about the working conditions delivery agents face."

"Kudos to the delivery agent, but I hope companies take care of their safety during floods," someone else added.
Another user said, "What a champ! It’s inspiring but also concerning at the same time."

