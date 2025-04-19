The video, which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows Chahal and Mahvash walking side by side as they exited the airport along with members of the Punjab Kings squad.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have once again sparked dating rumours after a new video of them together surfaced online. The two were spotted at the Chandigarh airport ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled for April 20 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The video, which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows Chahal and Mahvash walking side by side as they exited the airport along with members of the Punjab Kings squad. The rumoured couple looked cheerful, with Mahvash dressed stylishly in a white top, matching shorts, and a grey jacket, while Chahal sported a pink team jersey and baggy jeans. He was also seen carrying their luggage, adding more fuel to the growing speculation.

While neither Chahal nor Mahvash has publicly addressed the rumours, their joint appearances and social media interactions have kept fans buzzing. Just last week, Mahvash was seen cheering for Punjab Kings from the stands and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram supporting Chahal after his stellar performance. “We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23,” she wrote, to which Chahal responded, “You guys are my spine!”

Chahal, who officially announced his separation from influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma last month, has remained in the spotlight both for his performances and his personal life. The dating buzz around him and Mahvash has only intensified with each public appearance and social media update.

As fans continue to speculate, all eyes are now on the PBKS vs RCB showdown, where Chahal is expected to take the field once again with Mahvash possibly cheering from the stands.

Also read: Viral video: Little boy's high-energy dance at school function steals the show, netizens say 'dancing is in blood'