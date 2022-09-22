WATCH: YouTuber wrecks car to test iPhone 14 Pro crash detection feature

Image Source: TechRax/YouTube

Apple finally released its much-anticipated iPhone 14 series of phones earlier this month, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company has added a new feature called 'Crash Detection' to the iPhone 14 line.

According to Apple, if the iPhone 14 detects a serious car accident, it can connect you to emergency services as well as notify your emergency contacts.

A YouTuber decided to put this feature to the test to see if it works as Apple claims.

TechRax, a YouTube channel, has uploaded a video to their channel showing a new iPhone strapped to the headrest of the passenger seat of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan and controlled by a remote controller. The car then collided with a heap of old and wrecked vehicles.

The crash detection feature did not work instantly, which surprised the YouTuber. However, about 10 seconds later, a notification on the phone said, "It appears you've been in a crash."

When the iPhone detects a serious car accident, it will display an alert and, unless you cancel, will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds.

If you are unresponsive, the iPhone will play an audio message to emergency services informing them that you have been in a serious accident and sharing your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with them, as well as an approximate search radius.

The YouTuber then tests the safety feature for the second time, and it successfully detects a crash, ready to initiate a call to emergency services. According to Apple, Crash Detection is intended to detect'severe car crashes,' such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, as well as rollovers involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger vehicles.