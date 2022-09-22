Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

WATCH: YouTuber wrecks car to test iPhone 14 Pro crash detection feature

Although a bit delayed, by roughly about 10 seconds, the phone did get activated into an SOS mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

WATCH: YouTuber wrecks car to test iPhone 14 Pro crash detection feature
Image Source: TechRax/YouTube

Apple finally released its much-anticipated iPhone 14 series of phones earlier this month, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino-based company has added a new feature called 'Crash Detection' to the iPhone 14 line.

According to Apple, if the iPhone 14 detects a serious car accident, it can connect you to emergency services as well as notify your emergency contacts.

A YouTuber decided to put this feature to the test to see if it works as Apple claims.

TechRax, a YouTube channel, has uploaded a video to their channel showing a new iPhone strapped to the headrest of the passenger seat of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan and controlled by a remote controller. The car then collided with a heap of old and wrecked vehicles.

The crash detection feature did not work instantly, which surprised the YouTuber. However, about 10 seconds later, a notification on the phone said, "It appears you've been in a crash."

When the iPhone detects a serious car accident, it will display an alert and, unless you cancel, will automatically initiate an emergency phone call after 20 seconds.

If you are unresponsive, the iPhone will play an audio message to emergency services informing them that you have been in a serious accident and sharing your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates with them, as well as an approximate search radius.

The YouTuber then tests the safety feature for the second time, and it successfully detects a crash, ready to initiate a call to emergency services. According to Apple, Crash Detection is intended to detect'severe car crashes,' such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, as well as rollovers involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger vehicles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.