Viral video: YouTuber throws bundles of notes in air for reels, faces backlash

A Hyderabad YouTuber known as Power Harsha, or ‘its_me_power,’ has caused an uproar with videos showing him tossing wads of cash into traffic in Kukatpally.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Viral video: YouTuber throws bundles of notes in air for reels, faces backlash
A Hyderabad-based YouTuber has ignited controversy after sharing videos of himself tossing wads of cash into the air amidst moving traffic in the city's Kukatpally area. The videos, which quickly went viral, depict the young man standing on a moving bike and throwing money into the air, leading to chaotic scenes as people scrambled to collect the scattered cash.

The stunt caused traffic to grind to a halt as commuters abandoned their bikes and auto-rickshaws to grab the falling cash. The resulting chaos has drawn sharp criticism from social media users, who expressed concern over the potential for accidents due to the reckless behavior.

The YouTuber in question, known as Power Harsha or Mahadev, operates online under the username ‘its_me_power.’ In one of the viral videos, Harsha is seen tossing cash while a companion rides the bike.

While the stunt was clearly intended to garner social media attention, it has instead sparked backlash, with many calling for legal action against him. Despite the public outcry, Hyderabad Police has yet to take any action against the YouTuber.

"Arrest them immediately," demanded one user on X. Another user suggested, "All his accounts should be scrutinized and check if he's paying his taxes too."

Some users have also urged authorities to take strict action to prevent similar stunts in the future. "Please take strict action so that others don't even think of doing something like this," wrote another concerned user.

