Viral video: YouTuber Speed’s heartwarming act of kindness brings tears of joy to struggling single mother

Headlines

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film sees drop, mints Rs 4.75 crore

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Real perpetrators of Gaza hospital bombing disclosed? French intelligence makes new revelation

Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Revealed: Details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani diet that helped him lose 108 kgs in 18 months

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

10 Snakes that attack in the blink of an eye

Health benefits of flax seeds as per Ayurveda

India's likely XI against New Zealand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IND vs NZ: India vs New Zealand Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC

Saurrabh Kushwaha Opens Up About The Kiss Scene With Jitin In Kaala, Reveals His Parents’ Reaction

David Warner Hits 5th World Cup Hundred, Equals Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara | World Cup 2023

Vikrant Massey reveals his first reaction after reading script of 12th Fail: 'I cried so much for almost 15-20 minutes'

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

Salman Khan calls Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 'best dance track': 'Every time Katrina Kaif and I...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: YouTuber Speed’s heartwarming act of kindness brings tears of joy to struggling single mother

IShowSpeed, the popular American YouTuber, recently touched hearts in India with a viral act of kindness towards a struggling single mother.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Renowned American YouTuber and online streamer, Darren Jason Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed or Speed, recently embarked on a visit to India that not only captivated the attention of his fans but also exemplified the power of kindness and compassion. During his stay, he was involved in a touching and emotional encounter that quickly went viral on social media, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many.

In a video widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), IShowSpeed was seen extending a helping hand to a financially struggling single mother he encountered on the streets of Mumbai. The touching moment showcased his unwavering support and empathy as he offered her much-needed financial assistance, consoling her as she tearfully accepted the help. The woman, visibly moved, shared her challenging circumstances, revealing that she had been abandoned by her husband.

This humanitarian act by IShowSpeed not only deeply touched the woman in need but also resonated profoundly with his legion of followers. Their outpouring of admiration and praise for his charitable deeds was evident across social media platforms.

One user expressed their sentiments, saying, "This is incredibly heartwarming, bro."

Another commented, "Hats off to you, bro, millions salute!"

A third fan stated, "This is why you're our absolute favorite."

A fourth fan shared their affection, saying, "We love you, bro! I'm your biggest fan."

IShowSpeed's visit to India also made headlines as he trended on X during the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan cricket match. During his visit, he took part in a friendly cricket match with locals and even had the privilege of meeting the iconic singer Daler Mehndi, adding an extra layer of excitement to his already eventful trip.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maha Navami 2023: Date, puja timings and wishes to share with loved ones

AUS vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Fans slam Pakistan team for shocking DRS call on first ball

Parva: Vivek Agnihotri announces new film inspired from Mahabharata, calls it 'masterpiece of masterpieces’

World Cup 2023: Who is the only Indian batter to score an ODI century in Dharamshala?

Meet banker, who cracked UPSC at age 30 while working full-time job, bagged AIR 113

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE