Viral video: YouTuber 'intentionally' crashes plane to gain views, may face imprisonment

New Delhi: How far will a content creator go to garner views and earn money? A YouTuber in California literally staged a plane crash to acquire more subscribers to his channel. Yes we are not kidding. Trevor Jacob, 29, has a YouTube account where he posts footage of himself performing stunts and other daring deeds.

Last November, he posted a video of himself abandoning a small Taylorcraft BL64 aircraft midair due to engine failure. The video has received over 3.5 million views so far. Authorities have since discovered that the "accident" was faked. He is anticipated to make his first court appearance in the coming weeks, and he might face up to 20 years in prison.

According to US authorities , he purposefully destroyed the wreckage of the little single-engine plane that he crashed in California's Los Padres national forest in December 2021.

In the video captioned 'I Crashed My Plane,' Mr Jacob can be seen parachuting out of a single-engine plane that he claims malfunctioned, holding a selfie stick. Watch the video here:

According to the US Justice Department, the pilot-turned-YouTuber agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of destruction and concealment with the purpose to obstruct a federal investigation on Thursday. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, "Jacob did not intend to reach his destination, but instead planned to eject from his aircraft during the flight and video himself parachuting to the ground and his aeroplane as it descended and crashed."

The YouTuber, who identifies himself as an experienced pilot and skydiver, admitted in the plea agreement that he never planned to finish his solo trip from Lompoc airport in southern California to Mammoth Lakes in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Jacob is scheduled to enter a formal plea in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, and he will be punished at a later date.