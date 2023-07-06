YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted dancing with 'new' woman, netizens ask 'ye teesri wali hai kya'

: YouTuber Armaan Malik Caught Dancing with 'Another' Woman (Pic credit: Instagram)

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a renowned YouTuber, has consistently garnered attention for his personal life, often making headlines. It is worth noting that he is involved in a unique marital situation, being married to both Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. This non-traditional arrangement has attracted considerable curiosity and public interest.

Recently, there have been significant developments in Armaan Malik's family as his wives have given birth to children. His first wife, Payal Malik, became a mother to twins named Ayan and Tuba, while his second wife, Kritika Malik, welcomed a baby boy named Zaid. The presence of these children has further solidified the family unit, and their happiness is evident in their social media posts and public appearances.

Despite the focus on his personal life, Armaan Malik continues to captivate his audience with his creative endeavors. Most recently, he caught everyone's attention by releasing a new dance clip featuring a woman named Divyanka Sirohi. This video sparked speculation among fans, who wondered if there was a romantic connection between Armaan and Divyanka.

However, it is essential to clarify that Divyanka Sirohi is not romantically involved with Armaan Malik. She is a popular Instagram influencer and model who collaborated with Armaan for the dance video. The inclusion of Divyanka in the clip was purely professional and aimed at showcasing their dance talents together.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's personal life has indeed been unconventional and captured significant attention. He initially entered the realm of marital bliss with his first wife, Payal, back in 2011. Together, they embarked on a journey that blessed them with a son named Chirayu Malik. However, their story took an unexpected turn six years later when Armaan chose to enter into a second marriage with Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018.

What sets this arrangement apart is that Armaan did not divorce his first wife before entering into a new matrimonial bond. Instead, he embraced a unique family structure where both wives reside together with him under one roof. This non-traditional setup has sparked intrigue and curiosity from the public, as it challenges conventional societal norms surrounding marriage and relationships.

Despite the unconventional nature of their arrangement, the family has managed to create a home filled with love, understanding, and mutual respect. They have navigated their lives together, embracing their unique circumstances and finding harmony in their shared experiences. Their story has garnered attention and admiration from supporters who admire their ability to forge their path and redefine the boundaries of traditional relationships.

On December 4, 2022, Armaan once again surprised the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal.