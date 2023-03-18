Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted dancing with 'another' woman, netizens ask 'ye teesri wali hai kya'

Headlines

Viral video captures terrifying close call as zookeeper escapes hippo's ferocious attack, watch

This Bollywood diva is world's most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels, has more followers than PM Modi, Mark Zuckerberg

Google brings Earthquake Alerts for Android phone users in India

Bollywood's most successful star gave only 15 flops in 50 years, more no 1 hits than SRK, Amitabh, Salman, Rajesh Khanna

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 dates announced: Bank offers revealed, Apple iPhone 14 deal to be…

Viral video captures terrifying close call as zookeeper escapes hippo's ferocious attack, watch

This Bollywood diva is world's most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels, has more followers than PM Modi, Mark Zuckerberg

Google brings Earthquake Alerts for Android phone users in India

6 side-effects of drinking tea on an empty stomach

Favorite food dishes of  Mughal Emperor Akbar

9 motivational quotes by BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

This Bollywood diva is world's most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels, has more followers than PM Modi, Mark Zuckerberg

Bollywood's most successful star gave only 15 flops in 50 years, more no 1 hits than SRK, Amitabh, Salman, Rajesh Khanna

'I am facing extreme fatigue, blankness': Mohit Malik's sugar drops due to stress during Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si shoot

Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted dancing with 'another' woman, netizens ask 'ye teesri wali hai kya'

Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's attention when he dropped some new dance clips with a woman, leaving fans wondering if he was dating her.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, made headlines after simultaneously announcing the pregnancy of both of his spouses on Instagram. Malik, who has over 1 million followers on the social network, has gained even more attention since then. Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's attention when he dropped some new dance clips with a woman, leaving fans wondering if he was dating her. In the new videos, the YouTuber can be seen grooving with a woman namely Nishtha Middha.  Check the videos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nishtha (@nishthamiddha6)

Previously, Armaan drew an interest of netizens with his newest viral video, in which he is seen slapping his two pregnant wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. You can watch it here:


In one of the footage, Payal and Kritika can be seen arguing before the baby shower ceremony. Armaan Malik became enraged after the two pregnant women brushed so violently. As the scenario deteriorated, Armaan raised his hand on both of his wives. The video of Armaan Malik and his wives is currently getting viral on social media, but the reality is quite different. At the very end of the video, the YouTuber's family informs the audience that everything was a joke.

Who exactly is Armaan Malik?

The Hyderabad-based YouTuber with a large social media following uploads videos and pictures on a regular basis to keep his fans updated and entertained. In 2011, he married Payal, and they have a son called Chirayu Malik. Later that year, Armaan married Kritika, the closest friend of his first wife.

 

 

