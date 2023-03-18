Watch: YouTuber Armaan Malik spotted dancing with 'another' woman, netizens ask 'ye teesri wali hai kya'

Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's attention when he dropped some new dance clips with a woman, leaving fans wondering if he was dating her.

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, made headlines after simultaneously announcing the pregnancy of both of his spouses on Instagram. Malik, who has over 1 million followers on the social network, has gained even more attention since then. Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's attention when he dropped some new dance clips with a woman, leaving fans wondering if he was dating her. In the new videos, the YouTuber can be seen grooving with a woman namely Nishtha Middha. Check the videos here:

Previously, Armaan drew an interest of netizens with his newest viral video, in which he is seen slapping his two pregnant wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. You can watch it here:





In one of the footage, Payal and Kritika can be seen arguing before the baby shower ceremony. Armaan Malik became enraged after the two pregnant women brushed so violently. As the scenario deteriorated, Armaan raised his hand on both of his wives. The video of Armaan Malik and his wives is currently getting viral on social media, but the reality is quite different. At the very end of the video, the YouTuber's family informs the audience that everything was a joke.

Who exactly is Armaan Malik?

The Hyderabad-based YouTuber with a large social media following uploads videos and pictures on a regular basis to keep his fans updated and entertained. In 2011, he married Payal, and they have a son called Chirayu Malik. Later that year, Armaan married Kritika, the closest friend of his first wife.