YouTuber Armaan Malik shares gym video with new woman, netizens say 'hamari teesri bhabhi'

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, the popular YouTuber and social media influencer, has once again found himself in the headlines, this time due to a recent gym video that stirred up speculations among netizens about his personal life. Known for his unconventional family setup, Armaan has been leading a life that defies societal norms, and his recent video at the gym added fuel to the public's curiosity.

Taking to his Instagram handle on July 16, 2023, Armaan shared a glimpse of his rigorous gym routine with his followers. In the video, he was seen assisting and encouraging a woman as she lifted heavy weights. Sporting a black t-shirt paired with matching skin-fitting pants, Armaan looked focused and determined during the workout. The woman by his side was none other than Nishtha Midda, a prominent influencer and close friend of Armaan.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was not just the intense workout session but rather the closeness between Armaan and Nishtha. The video quickly went viral, with many speculating about the nature of their relationship and raising questions about Armaan's unconventional family life.

For those unfamiliar with Armaan's personal life, he made headlines when he married both Payal Malik and her best friend, Kritika Malik. Armaan and Payal tied the knot in 2011 and were blessed with a son named Chirayu Malik. In an unexpected twist, Armaan later married Kritika in 2018, without obtaining a divorce from Payal. This unique arrangement led to the coexistence of the four of them, along with other family members, in what seems to be a harmonious and loving family environment.

Throughout their journey, Armaan, Payal, and Kritika have faced their fair share of public scrutiny and judgment. However, the trio has stood firm in their decision to embrace their chosen path and prioritize their happiness and love for one another. Last year, their family expanded with joyous news of both Payal and Kritika's pregnancies. Payal gave birth to twins, Ayan and Tuba, while Kritika welcomed a baby boy, Zaid, completing their loving family of two wives and four children.