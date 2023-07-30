YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' in red-hot attire, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

The internet is abuzz with awe and admiration as Payal Malik, renowned YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife, showcases her extraordinary dance skills in a scintillating video.

New Delhi: Armaan Malik is a renowned YouTuber who constantly finds himself in the limelight due to his eventful personal life. For those not familiar with him, he is in a unique marital situation, being married to both Payal Malik and her best friend, Kritika Malik. Recently, their family expanded with joyous arrivals, as Payal, his first wife, gave birth to adorable twins named Ayan and Tuba, while Kritika, his second wife, was blessed with a bouncing baby boy named Zaid. Remarkably, the three of them, along with Armaan, have found a way to forge a harmonious and fulfilling life together.

Amidst the media attention surrounding the Malik family, a new video featuring Armaan Malik's first wife, Payal, has taken social media by storm. The video showcases Payal's incredible dance skills as she gracefully moves to the beats of a popular Haryanvi song, "Nachungi Dj Pe," all while clad in a sizzling red outfit. Her mesmerizing dance moves have captured the hearts of many and have become a treat for viewers online.

Armaan Malik's love life

Armaan Malik's love life has been anything but conventional. In 2011, he tied the knot with the love of his life, Payal, and together they welcomed a son named Chirayu Malik into their lives. Their journey took an unexpected turn when Armaan decided to marry Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018. Interestingly, he didn't obtain a divorce from his first wife before marrying Kritika.

Surprisingly, the four of them found a way to navigate this unorthodox situation and coexist harmoniously, along with their other family members. Despite societal norms and potential challenges, they chose to prioritize their love and embrace this unique family arrangement.

The complexities of their love life didn't end there. In December 2022, Armaan made a joyful announcement about the pregnancies of both his wives. This added another layer of happiness and excitement to their already unconventional but happy family life.

Now, Armaan is enjoying a merry life with both his wives and their combined four children. While their story may raise eyebrows and invite various reactions from society, they have chosen to stay true to themselves and their feelings. Their commitment to love and acceptance has allowed them to build a loving and supportive environment for their family.

Despite facing societal scrutiny and opinions, Armaan Malik and his wives have shown resilience and determination in carving their own path to happiness. They have embraced the uniqueness of their situation and found a way to live life on their own terms.