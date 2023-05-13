Viral video: YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika desires to be mother again, internet reacts

screengrab

New Delhi: YouTuber Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika Malik occupied a spot on the list of trends on Saturday. Any guesses? Well she has revealed that she wants to get pregnant again. Watch the clip here:

Payal advises Kritika regarding IVF

In fact, Payal mentioned in her most recent vlog that she was unhappy with only three children, but how did her mother raise 6-6 children? Kritika believes that she, too, should have six children. She and Payal should consider having a child. Payal claims that if she can't bear Zaid right now, how can she handle another? According to Payal, Kritika should have twins through IVF. Payal was upset in the twins, according to Kritika.

On April 26, 2023, Armaan welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik. Armaan has been giving gorgeous glimpses of his newborn babies ever since. Once again, the YouTuber's prank videos have made headlines.

This time, the YouTuber turned to his official Instagram account and posted a scripted video with his first wife, Payal. Payal may be seen in the video humorously smacking the YouTuber for playing pranks on her. It's much better if you watch the complete clip before we describe it:

Payal Malik, Armaan Malik's wife, gave birth to twins

Armaan Malik and Payal Malik welcomed twins into their lives on April 26, 2023. The lovely news flooded the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who broke the wonderful news with his big audience via his social media profile. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, paid a visit to the hospital as soon as the delivery was completed and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on their individual social media accounts.

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's spouses

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik is an Indian singer who married the stunning Payal Malik in 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name of the couple's child. However, six years later, in 2018, Armaan Malik married Payal's best friend, Kritika Malik. Despite the odd circumstances surrounding their relationship, Payal and Kritika are the same. We've witnessed them regularly supporting and pampering each other like sisters. Kritika welcomed a newborn boy into their adorable family on April 6, 2023, and called him Zaid Malik.