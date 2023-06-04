Viral video: YouTuber Armaan Malik 'romances' new woman, netizens call her 'teesri bhabhi'

screengrab

New Delhi:Renowned YouTuber Armaan Malik finds himself on cloud nine as he celebrates the joyous arrival of his beautiful children. Both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have recently become mothers, filling their home with love and happiness. Payal gave birth to adorable twins, Ayan and Tuba, while Kritika was blessed with a precious baby boy named Zaid. Armaan, along with Payal and Kritika, has been actively sharing heartwarming glimpses of their expanding family. The couple's genuine warmth and affection shine through each post, captivating their ever-growing audience.

Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's attention when he dropped a new clip with a woman that has caused quite a stir among fans, who were eager to know if there was a romantic connection between them. The clips showcased moments of apparent romance, leading to speculation and curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

However, it is important to clarify that the video is actually a music video for the recently released song "Peena Chhod Denge" by Shobi Sarwan. Armaan Malik and Vaishnavi Chaudhary were chosen to portray characters in the music video, delivering a captivating performance that adds depth and visual storytelling to the song.



The release of the new video featuring the popular YouTuber alongside Vaishnavi Chaudhary has caused quite a stir among fans, who were eager to know if there was a romantic connection between them. The clips showcased moments of apparent romance, leading to speculation and curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

However, it is important to clarify that the video is actually a music video for the recently released song "Peena Chhod Denge" by Shobi Sarwan. Armaan Malik and Vaishnavi Chaudhary were chosen to portray characters in the music video, delivering a captivating performance that adds depth and visual storytelling to the song.

The release of this music video serves as another testament to the versatility and creativity of YouTubers like Armaan Malik, who continue to explore new avenues and collaborate with talented individuals from the entertainment industry. By venturing into music videos and showcasing their acting abilities, these digital influencers expand their horizons and provide their fans with diverse and engaging content.

Armaan Malik and his two wives

For the unversed, Armaan Malik entered marital bliss with his first wife, Payal, in 2011. Their journey as a couple was blessed with the arrival of their son, Chirayu Malik. After six years of their marriage, Armaan took a significant step by entering into another matrimonial bond with Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018. Notably, Armaan chose to embark on this new chapter without divorcing his first wife, forming a unique arrangement.

Since then, the four of them have been residing together harmoniously under one roof, embracing a non-traditional family structure. The home they share is filled with love, understanding, and mutual respect. Their arrangement has garnered attention and curiosity from the public, as it deviates from societal norms.

On December 4, 2022, Armaan surprised the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal. The news left the online community stunned, sparking conversations and speculation about their extraordinary family dynamics. This joyous announcement further strengthened the bond between Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and their supporters, as they eagerly awaited the arrival of their new additions.