'Tu vampire hai': YouTuber Armaan Malik's wives fight during baby shower, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a Youtuber, is constantly able to capture the attention of netizens on social media due to his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Another video of his pregnant wives is quickly going viral on the internet. So, what happened this time, you might ask? The viral video shows Armaan Malik's two wives fighting during their baby shower ceremony.

Actually, Payal, Kritika, and Armaan had to do a special photoshoot for the baby shower ceremony, but Kritika took too long to get ready, which irritated Payal, and she flared up in front of everyone. At the same time, Payal reached her breaking point when she angrily threw off her lehenga chunni and refused the photoshoot. At the end of the video, they revealed that it was all a prank intended to entertain the audience.

Earlier the Youtuber shared a video in which he is seen with a third woman, whom Armaan Malik introduces as his third wife. In the video, which went viral on social media, Armaan Malik can be heard saying that the name of his third wife name is Lakshya. In the video, Armaan can be seen introducing his third bride to both pregnant wives.

When Payal and Kritika saw Armaan's third wife, they started arguing and after few minutes Armaan informed that it was a prank and he has not married for the third time. But Payal and Kritika got angry and threatened to kick them out of the house.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's YouTube channel has over 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator with approximately 1.6 million Instagram followers. Payal and Kritika, Armaan's wives, have thousands of followers on social media as well. Malik's regular fitness vlogs frequently go viral.