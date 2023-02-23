'Breathtaking' :YouTuber Armaan Malik’s wives recreate Kiara Advani’s bridal look, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a widely known YouTuber, threw a lavish baby shower for his pregnant wives, Kritika and Payal Malik. The wedding was showered with affection, and the celebrations lasted three days. Throughout this period, Kritika and Payal received a lot of attention for their stunning looks, which were influenced by Kiara Advani's wedding dress.

Payal looked stunning in a mauve-toned lehenga embroidered with intricate stitching on the final day of the grand baby shower. She accessorised with Kiara Advani's wedding-inspired jewellery.

Kritika, too, wore a silver embroidered lehenga in pink tones and accessorised with similar-looking jewellery. Armaan looked dapper in a baby pink kurta, and his son, Chirayu, matched him.

Earlier also a video of Armaan Malik's pregnant wives went quickly viral on the internet. The viral video showed Armaan's two wives fighting during their baby shower ceremony. During a special photoshoot, Kritika's lateness caused Payal to explode in front of everyone. Payal then removed the chunni from her lehenga and refused to continue with the photoshoot, causing tension between the two women. However, it was revealed at the end of the video that it was a prank intended to entertain the viewers.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik has over 2.3 million subscribers on YouTube. He is a digital content creator with approximately 1.6 million Instagram followers, according to his profile. Armaan's wives, Payal and Kritika, have thousands of followers on social media as well. Malik's regular fitness vlogs go viral on a regular basis.