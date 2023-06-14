Viral video: Youtuber Armaan Malik 'hugged' by another woman, despite having two wives, sparks online debate

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a highly acclaimed YouTuber known for creating captivating and engaging content, is currently experiencing the profound joy of an expanding family. This period of his life is marked by the recent arrival of new members who have brought immeasurable happiness into his household. Armaan's two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have embraced the incredible journey of motherhood, contributing to the growing love and joy within their family.

Payal, Armaan's first wife, recently gave birth to twins named Ayan and Tuba. The arrival of these precious little ones has undoubtedly filled their home with even more warmth and laughter. As Armaan and Payal navigate the joys and challenges of raising twins, their bond as parents strengthens, fostering a nurturing and loving environment for their children.

Similarly, Kritika, Armaan's second wife, was blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Zaid. This new addition to their family has brought immense happiness and excitement. As Kritika embraces the role of a mother, her love and care for their son create an atmosphere of warmth and joy, adding to the sense of fulfillment within their family unit.

Amidst the joyous news of their expanding family, Armaan once again captured the attention of his followers when he shared new video showcasing his workouts at the gym. This clip featured Armaan alongside a model named Vaishnavi Chaudhary, prompting speculation and curiosity among fans about their relationship. The shared footage revealed them engaging in fitness-related exercises, sparking conversations and leaving fans wondering if there was more to their connection than meets the eye.

Watch the clip here:

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik, a well-known personality, has an interesting personal life. In 2011, he entered into marriage with his first wife, Payal Malik, and together they have a child named Chirayu Malik. Their marriage seemed to be filled with happiness, and they shared several years of marital bliss.

In a surprising turn of events, Armaan went on to marry Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without obtaining a divorce from his first wife. This unconventional arrangement resulted in a unique family dynamic where all four individuals coexist under one roof. Despite the unconventional nature of their situation, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu have managed to foster a harmonious and supportive environment within their household.

The internet was left astounded on December 4, 2022, when Armaan Malik made a surprising announcement. He revealed that both of his wives, Kritika and Payal, were expecting pregnancies. This unexpected news garnered significant attention and became a topic of discussion among fans and the general public alike. The announcement not only highlighted the complexities of Armaan's personal life but also generated excitement and curiosity about the upcoming additions to their family.