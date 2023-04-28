Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Youtuber Armaan Malik, first wife Payal Malik name their twins Ayan and Tuba, spark debate online

For the uninformed, Armaan and Payal have revealed that their baby boy is named Ayan Malik and their baby girl is named Tuba Malik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

Viral video: Youtuber Armaan Malik, first wife Payal Malik name their twins Ayan and Tuba, spark debate online
screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is making news for several reasons. The musician and content producer recently became a father after his first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, by C-section. For the uninformed, Armaan and Payal have revealed that their baby boy is named Ayan Malik and their baby girl is named Tuba Malik.

Kritika Malik was the first who revealed the names of newborns

Armaan Malik posted a new Vlog on his YouTube page, in which we witness Kritika preparing to visit Payal in the hospital. When asked about Payal's twins, Kritika was overheard revealing that the baby boy's name is Ayan Malik and the baby girl's name is Tuba Malik. Tuba, on the other hand, has been detained in the NICU due to her premature birth, and Ayan is with his mother, Payal. Kritika, being a kind mother, paid Tuba a visit, chatted with her, and prayed for her wellness.

On April 26, Armaan Malik and his first wife, Payal Malik, welcomed twins. The social media sensation informed his followers of the wonderful news, and many are now looking forward to seeing the infants. The couple's child, Chirayu Malik, was born in 2011.

Armaan Malik and Kritika's son, Zaid Malik

Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, gave birth to their son, Zaid Malik, on April 6, 2023. However, soon after Zaid's birth, the YouTuber was heavily chastised for giving his child a Muslim name. However, Armaan responded appropriately to his trolls, stating that he views all religions to be equal. Furthermore, Kritika and Armaan had an adorable photoshoot for their baby boy.

 

Payal Malik is Armaan Malik's first wife. Chirayu Malik, the couple's son, will be seven years old next month. Payal wanted to have her twins on May 5 because that is her first son's birthday. However, due to complications and health issues, she had surgery.


Armaan Malik's love story

 

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.