Viral video: Youtuber Armaan Malik, first wife Payal Malik name their twins Ayan and Tuba, spark debate online

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is making news for several reasons. The musician and content producer recently became a father after his first wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, by C-section. For the uninformed, Armaan and Payal have revealed that their baby boy is named Ayan Malik and their baby girl is named Tuba Malik.

Kritika Malik was the first who revealed the names of newborns

Armaan Malik posted a new Vlog on his YouTube page, in which we witness Kritika preparing to visit Payal in the hospital. When asked about Payal's twins, Kritika was overheard revealing that the baby boy's name is Ayan Malik and the baby girl's name is Tuba Malik. Tuba, on the other hand, has been detained in the NICU due to her premature birth, and Ayan is with his mother, Payal. Kritika, being a kind mother, paid Tuba a visit, chatted with her, and prayed for her wellness.

On April 26, Armaan Malik and his first wife, Payal Malik, welcomed twins. The social media sensation informed his followers of the wonderful news, and many are now looking forward to seeing the infants. The couple's child, Chirayu Malik, was born in 2011.

Armaan Malik and Kritika's son, Zaid Malik

Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, gave birth to their son, Zaid Malik, on April 6, 2023. However, soon after Zaid's birth, the YouTuber was heavily chastised for giving his child a Muslim name. However, Armaan responded appropriately to his trolls, stating that he views all religions to be equal. Furthermore, Kritika and Armaan had an adorable photoshoot for their baby boy.

Payal Malik is Armaan Malik's first wife. Chirayu Malik, the couple's son, will be seven years old next month. Payal wanted to have her twins on May 5 because that is her first son's birthday. However, due to complications and health issues, she had surgery.



Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.